The Floyd County Democratic Party recently held elections for their executive committee for 2021-23.
Benjamin Amis will serve as chair. He has been involved with Democratic politics for the last 15 years and also serves as vice president of membership for the Young Democrats of Georgia.
“We've seen a lot of changes in Georgia this last cycle, and I'm eager to continue growing our party, engaging on the issues, and supporting the policies that will improve the lives of my neighbors here in Floyd County," Amis said.
Other officers are Tom Lindsey, vice chair of membership and campaigns; LaTonya Burrell, vice chair of programs; Ranesia Johnson, vice chair of finance; Tina Bucher, communications director; Jim Watkins,secretary; and Sarah Egerer, treasurer.