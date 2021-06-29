Jason Brock has been named the Director of School Improvement and Data Analytics for Floyd County Schools. He will take on responsibilities held by the current director of school improvement and professional learning, Barbara Smith, who is retiring July 1, 2021.
“We are excited to add someone with Jason’s unique talents to our team. He has experience at all levels and brings a fresh perspective to data analysis and reporting,” said FCS Assistant Superintendent of Academics John Parker.
Brock graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Georgia, a Master’s degree in English from North Georgia College and State University, and will soon graduate with a doctorate in Curriculum Leadership from Northeastern University.
Brock was most recently a consultant for the North Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency in the areas of school improvement and teacher development. He served as an administrator in Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools and Gordon County Schools prior to that.