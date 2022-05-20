Floyd County’s 4-H’er next superstar and our American Idol

It seems that Hailee Palmer started the road to stardom as she was just a little girl with her mom, Tonya Palmer videoing her with her smart phone.
Floyd County 4-H was fortunate to be introduced to Hailee as a fifth grader at Garden Lakes Elementary School. Hailee presented her 4-H classroom presentation in the project area of Performing Arts – Vocal. Being 2021 we were under covid restrictions, her mom emailed us a video of Hailee performing for virtual district competition.
At this point the 4-H Office knew that a star was born. The video Hailee submitted was “Wake Up” by Madison Reyes (Julie and the Phantoms). She absolutely blew us away with not only her vocal ability but her smile and entertaining ability. It was no surprise but Hailee placed first in Performing Arts Vocal for her participation in Northwest District Cloverleaf Project Achievement.
Summer of 2021 Hailee submitted an application to participate in the 2021-2022 GA 4-H Clovers & Company. Clovers & Company have established itself as the top 4-H performing group in the nation. The excellence of the program is a direct result of the outstanding young people who audition for the group each year.
Each year Clovers & Company performs its high energy shows for 4-H events, civic groups, and state and national conventions. Founded in 1981, a cast of 4-H age singers, dancers, instrumentalist and stagehands participate in this outstanding performing arts opportunity to promote and share with others their excitement, leadership and talent evident in 4-H. Several graduates have gone on to careers in the music and entertainment fields. The show is primarily directed by volunteers, giving many hours to assure that all can be proud of the production.
A name you may recognize, 4-H Clovers & Company alumnus, Willie Spence became a runner up for the 2021 American Idol season finale on May 23, 2021.
Clovers and Co. is no stranger to fostering icons. Many stars — including Jennifer Nettles, a member of Grammy Award-winning band Sugarland — have gotten their start in the Georgia 4-H program. In fact, Nettles and Spence are both from Douglas, Georgia, where their talents were cultivated through Georgia 4-H.
Floyd County 4-H is proud to say that our own, Hailee Palmer is a part of this phenomenal group of 2021-22 Ga 4-H Clovers & Company.
Hailee just recently presented as a part of 2022 Northwest Georgia Project Achievement. We wish her the best of luck and look forward to Facebook Live results on April 19.
If you would like to learn more about our Floyd County 4-H program, please come by the 4-H Office located in the Floyd County Administration Office and speak to our 4-H Agent, Abbie Salmon or one of the members of our staff.