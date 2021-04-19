The Floyd County Republican Party held their 2021 County Convention on April 17.
The purpose of this convention is to elect new officers, elect delegates and alternates to the 14th District GOP and State GOP Conventions, as well as adopting rules and resolutions.
Luke Martin has been elected the 2021-2023 Floyd County Chairman along with other party officers.
“I’m honored our members elected me to lead the local party. Despite the outcome of some of the 2020 elections, we grew our membership and kept Floyd County red this past year," Martin said. "I look forward to the 2022 election season as we continue to grow and elect conservative leaders.”
Other elected officers include David Guldenschuh as vice chair, Rand Smith as second vice chair, Layla Shipman as the director of public relations, Lynn Dempsey as the director of fundraising, Elizabeth Ronnie as the director of membership, Gary Boling and the assistant director of membership, Pam Peter, as the treasurer, Mark Swanson as the assistant treasurer, Jamie Palmer and the recording secretary and Angela Dollar as the corresponding secretary.