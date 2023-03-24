Floyd County Farm Bureau congratulates Katitelynn Ramirez center, for winning the Floyd County Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark Contest. Awards were also presented to second-place winner SaNai Garrett far right and Luis Ortiz far left.
Floyd County Farm Bureau President Carey Harris far left, and Office Manager Kelli Shaw far right congratulate Abbyann Holden for winning the Floyd County Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.
Contributed
Floyd County student Kaitelynn Ramirez and Abbyann Holden are the winners of the Floyd County Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark and High School Art Contests.
“On behalf of Floyd County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank each student and teacher who participated in our contests,” said Floyd County Farm Bureau Office Manager Kelli Shaw and President Carey Harris.
Ramirez, a sevent grade student at Rome Middle School, won a $75 gift card for winning the FCFB Bookmark Contest, which was open to sixth through eighth grade students.
Bookmark contest participants were provided a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark. As the county winner Ramirez advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 Bookmark Contest.
SaNai Garrett and Luis Ortiz were the second and third place winners of the FCFB Bookmark Contest, respectively. Garrett and Ortiz are seventh graders at Rome Middle School. As the second and third place winners, Garrett won a $50 gift card Ortiz won a $25 gift card.
Holden, a tenth grade student at Model High School won $75 gift card for winning the FCFB High School Art Contest, which was open to ninth through twelfth grade students.
Art contest participants were asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students were allowed to use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing to create their artwork. As the county winner, Holden’s winning artwork advanced to the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 High School Art Contest.
Hannah Burkhalter and Sarah Sevenich were the second and third place winners of the FCFB High School Art Contest. Burkhalter is eleventh grade student at Pepperrell High School. Sevenich is a twelfth grade student at Armuchee High School. As the second and third place winners, Burkhalter won a $50 gift card Sevenich won a $25 gift card.