Floyd County 4H competes at district contest

More than 300 seventh through 12th grade youth from 35 counties gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for the Northwest District Project Achievement. Floyd County was represented by six youth in five project areas.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
Over 100 individual project areas are available for youth to research and present to a panel of experts in the field. In addition to their oral presentation, a portfolio showcases their activities throughout the year.
Abbie Salmon, Floyd County 4-H Agent says, “Project Achievement has always been a great opportunity for kids to gain real world experience in public speaking, food labs and performing, but this year was truly incredible to see the kids work through the challenges of COVID. Their determination and resiliency brings hope for a bright future.”
Floyd County Representatives include:
Mason Daniel-History
Lee Donahue-Performing Arts Piano 2nd Place
Bryson Williams-Performing Arts Piano
Ashlyn Williams-Performing Arts Piano 1st Place
Julia Wood-General Recreation 2nd Place
Madison Wood-Performing Arts Vocal
Lee Donahue was also elected by his peers to serve on a 39-county representative board of directors to represent the needs and ideas of the Northwest District. Board members are responsible for attending Officer Training, event planning meetings, and serving as a representative at district events.