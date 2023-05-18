The student team from Floyd County 4-H traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, to compete for a chance at the 2023 LifeSmarts national title. The team placed third in the nation, with each team member receiving a $750 scholarship.
Joe Rutledge was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Norton LifeLock for his essay on identity theft. Seth Moon also received a $1,000 scholarship for his efforts surrounding over-the-counter medication community education.
LifeSmarts is a consumer education competition that challenges teens in grades 9-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology and workforce preparation, and consumer rights and responsibilities. It's a program of the National Consumers League.
The Floyd County 4-H team qualified for the national LifeSmarts by placing first in the Georgia 4-H state contest.
The team is coached by Floyd County 4-H Volunteer Phyllis Allee. Students are Sara Grace Abernathy, Elan McClain, Seth Moon, Joe Rutledge, and Bryson Williams
In 29 years, LifeSmarts has educated more than 1 million students about core consumer topics, helped students develop critical thinking skills, and provided leadership opportunities. LifeSmarts students also give back through a variety of community service projects.
“LifeSmarts participants are able to learn about consumer topics such as the tell-tale signs of fraud, OTC medicine safety, their credit scores, and much more. Too often, traditional high school curriculum fails to teach students vital information to become successful adults, and LifeSmarts helps to close that gap” said Sally Greenberg, Executive Director of NCL, a Washington, DC-based national nonprofit watchdog organization.