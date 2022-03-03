Floyd County outsmarted the competition and brought home first place at the Varsity level of the Georgia LifeSmarts Championship.
Floyd County 4-H Junior Varsity Team also came home placing second in the state contest. On Feb. 21, teams competed at Rock Eagle 4-H Center and earned points by successfully fielding questions about relevant marketplace issues.
LifeSmarts is a consumer education program that challenges teens in grades 6-8 for the Junior Varsity level and grades 9-12 for the Varsity level. The contest stages questions and scenarios about personal finance, health, safety, the environment, technology, workforce development, consumer rights, and consumer responsibilities.
The National Consumer League regulates the contest and partners with Georgia 4-H for the Georgia State Championship. Youth from across the state first competed online for a chance to advance to the in-person state finals.
The Floyd County Varsity Team has qualified for the 2022 National LifeSmarts Championship in Washington, D.C. on April 21-24, 2022.
Team members include Bryson Williams, Elan McClain, Sara Grace Abernathy, and Seth Moon and these youth were coached by Abbie Salmon, Floyd County 4-H Agent, and Phyllis Allee, Floyd County Volunteer Coach.
“I am passionate about helping these students truly understand the concepts they learn through LifeSmarts,” Phyllis Allee said. “They leave this competition with a real-world understanding of financial literacy, and it puts them on a path to become well-adjusted and financially healthy adults.”
The Georgia 4-H LifeSmarts contest is made possible by support from event sponsor Georgia United Credit Union.
“Georgia United Credit Union is proud to sponsor this event,” Ken Chrzanowski, senior business development officer for Georgia United Credit Union said. “As the largest and oldest educator’s credit union in Georgia, we understand the importance of financial education. Financial literacy is an essential life skill for overall wellness, and our longstanding partnership with Georgia 4-H assists us in our mission to help young people and adults make wise consumer choices.”
“This contest offers students a chance to gain real-world skills before they enter adulthood,” Courtney Brown, UGA Extension 4-H Specialist for Healthy Living Programs. “They carry the information they learn as they move on to their college education and careers and it sets them on a path to be engaged consumers and citizens.”