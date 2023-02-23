Floyd County outsmarted the competition and brought home first place at the Varsity level of the Georgia LifeSmarts Championship. On February 20, teams competed at Rock Eagle 4-H Center and earned points by successfully fielding questions about relevant marketplace issues.
LifeSmarts is a consumer education program that challenges teens in grades 6-8 for the Junior Varsity level and grades 9-12 for the Varsity level. The contest stages questions and scenarios about personal finance, health, safety, the environment, technology, workforce development, consumer rights, and consumer responsibilities. The National Consumer League regulates the contest and partners with Georgia 4-H for the Georgia State Championship. Youth from across the state first competed online for a chance to advance to the in-person state finals.
The Floyd County Varsity Team has qualified for the 2023 National LifeSmarts Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 27-30.
Team members include members Joe Rutledge, Elan McClain, Bryson Williams, Sara Grace Abernathy and Seth Moon and these youth were coached by Abbie Salmon, Floyd County 4-H agent, and Phyllis Allee, Floyd County volunteer coach.
“I am excited about helping these students learn through LifeSmarts,” says Allee. “They leave this competition with a well-rounded understanding of standard finances, and it puts them on a path to become successful adults.”
The Georgia 4-H LifeSmarts contest is made possible by support from Georgia United Credit Union.
Gordon earned 1st place in the Junior Varsity competition. Team members include Jet Johnson, Kaleb King, Pippa McKinney, Preslie Parish and Jenica Weaver and they were coached by Carrie Parish. At the Varsity level, second place went to Bartow County, third place to Gordon County, and fourth place to Glynn County. At the Junior Varsity Level, second place went to Cobb County, third place to Bartow County, and fourth place to Floyd County.
Brittani Lee, Cobb County Extension Coordinator and 4-H Agent, coordinates the LifeSmarts and Georgia 4-H partnership.
“LifeSmarts is an excellent program that aids youth in learning real world knowledge to prepare them to be savvy consumers in tomorrow’s world,” Lee said. “These kids are learning knowledge and skills that many adults don’t know.”
LifeSmarts is a program of the National Consumers League. Founded in 1899, NCL is America’s pioneer consumer organization. Their mission is to protect and promote social and economic justice for consumers and workers in the United States and abroad. NCL is a private, nonprofit membership organization. For more information about NCL, visit www.nclnet.org, email media@nclnet.org, visit www.lifesmarts.org or email lifesmarts@nclnet.org.
Georgia 4-H enables youth to become excellent citizens by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships, and community awareness. As the premiere youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reached more than 152,000 people last year through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about how to get involved 4-H in your community, contact your local University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.