Floyd County 4H brings home first place in Georgia LifeSmarts Championship

Floyd County earned first place in the Georgia LIfeSmarts Championship at the Varsity level. Pictured left to right are team members Joe Rutledge, Elan McClain, Bryson Williams, Sara Grace Abernathy and Seth Moon.

 Contributed
