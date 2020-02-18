Floyd County 4-H members place in Life-LifeSmarts competition

Floyd County 4-H JR LifeSmarts Team participants completed multiple online quizzes to earn one of four spots at the state competition held Monday, Feb. 17. The team was challenged through three rounds of quiz bowl type questions and one Speed Smarts round.
The Floyd County 4-H JR LifeSmarts Team was successful in making it to the championship round where they were awarded first place in state.
LifeSmarts, a consumer education competition that challenges teens in knowledge about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities, is a program of the National Consumers League, the nation’s pioneering consumer advocacy group, headquartered in Washington, D.C.