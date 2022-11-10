Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and state and local representatives on Oct. 31 at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the first graduates of GNTC’s new Electrical Lineworker Program.
Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 18 students experienced a training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power instructors.
Graduates from the first cohort of the new program are Josh Adams, Salvador Barragan, Joshua Daum, Logan Davenport, William Bryce Epperson, Brent Gentry, Chandler Caleb Hall, Jonathan Hood, Glenn Jose, Cosmas Kipruto, Jaylen Larkin, Rylan McAlister, Cesar Molina, Christopher (Ross) Moore, Melvin Pledger III, Malik Reese, Isaac Ritter and Ethan Tucker.
The graduates received four certificates: Electrical Lineworker, Commercial Truck Driving, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry and an overall certificate verifying 395 training hours completed.
The program is offered through GNTC’s Office of Economic Development. Vice President Stephanie Scearce said they are seeing tremendous interest, with over 300 applicants since the March launch.
“While we learned a lot about how to improve the program moving forward, I am incredibly proud of the outcome of our inaugural cohort, thanks to our dedicated instructors and staff,” Scearce said. “I don’t think we could have asked for a better group of students. They showed up every day of training and put everything on the line to better themselves. Let’s just say the bar is set high for future cohorts.”
Installing and maintaining electrical line equipment is a highly rewarding career field, but it can also be challenging. Lineworkers often face tough conditions in the field, especially following severe weather. Robust training and education programs for lineworkers are critical to help prepare them to work safely in real world conditions as they help ensure reliable electrical service for millions of Georgians.
During the graduation ceremony, state Sen. Jason Anavitarte acknowledged the current shortage of lineworkers and praised the Electrical Lineworker Program.
“I wish we had 20 of these programs across the state, and I hope Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Southern Company will continue to invest in these programs in our technical college system throughout the state,” he said.
State Rep. Trey Kelley said his uncle retired from Georgia Power as a lineman. He can recall the quality of life his uncle provided for his family because of that job.
“I would like to congratulate the graduates on taking the next step in having a successful career as a lineworker and providing the same quality of life for their own families,” he said.
After graduation, representatives from DLC Utility Group LLC, Georgia Power, Marietta Power, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp., Pike Corp. and U-TEC Construction interviewed the graduates.
Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president, said Georgia Power has been one of the college’s most committed partners in establishing strategic training programs.
“Implementing training programs of this nature cannot be done by the technical college alone; it requires significant investment from private stakeholders,” Popham said. “From providing instructor expertise, equipment, tools and an incredible pole field, Georgia Power has gone over and beyond in helping GNTC to establish and sustain the Electrical Lineworker Program for many years to come.”