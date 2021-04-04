Three Floyd County Schools students were recognized for their storytelling skills in the Young Georgia Authors writing competition and two are advancing to the state finals that will be held in mid-April.
Armuchee Elementary student Ellia McClain won the fourth-grade regional contest with "To Find a Home."
The eighth-grade regional winner is Model High student Sara Grace Abernathy with "Blossom."
Seventh-grade Coosa Middle student Mari Claire Wilson received honorable mention with her short story "Just a Country Boy."
The prestigious YGA competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency Network.
Professionals from 16 Northwest RESA school districts judged the entries, which had already been honored as winners at the classroom, grade, school and district levels.