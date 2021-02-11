FCS announces district winners in Young Georgia Authors writing competition

The following students are the 2020-2021 Floyd County Schools Young Georgia Author winners:
* Kindergarten: “My Pet” by Amelia Williams (Model Elementary School).
* First grade: “The Walking Snowman” Hadley Parker (Glenwood Primary School),
* Second grade: “Stuck in Space” Kace Wofford (Model Elementary School).
* Third grade: “The Machine” Madigan Bennett (Pepperell Elementary School).
* Fourth grade: “To Find a Home” Ellia McClain (Armuchee Elementary School).
* Fifth grade: “Anna and the Mysterious Sickness” Abby Cate Waits (Cave Spring Elementary School).
* Sixth grade: “White Room” Liliane Nelson (Model Middle School).
* Seventh grade: “Just a Country Boy” Mari Klaire Wilson (Coosa Middle School).
* Eighth grade: “Blossom” Sara Grace Abernathy (Model Middle School).
* Ninth grade: “Lessons of Regrets from the Skies” Kaili Wheeler (Armuchee High School).
* 10th grade: “Asthmatics” Ainsley Hilton (Pepperell High School).
* 11th grade: “A Dangerous Path” McKenzie Storey (Armuchee High School).
* 12th grade: “The Wild West” Isabelle Julianna Perez (Model High School).
These student entries will be moving on to the RESA level competition which will take place in March.
The Young Georgia Authors writing competition has been engaging students for more than two decades and is open to any student enrolled in state public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
Floyd County Schools had 64 student entries in this year’s school district-level competition.