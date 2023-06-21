FCPD Maj. Jeff Jones undergoes two weeks of public safety leadership training in Israel

GBI Director Mike Register (left) with Floyd County Police Department Maj. Jeff Jones (right) are recognized by an unidentified Israeli police official after spending two weeks at the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange peer-to-peer executive training program.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In