Floyd County Police Department Capt. Ron Hunton recently graduated from the FBI National Academy. The program is a training opportunity for police leaders who will soon elevate to executive level positions at their home agency.
The 284th session graduation took place Thursday at the National Academy in Virginia. Only two current FCPD officers have completed the training in Quantico; Chief Mark Wallace is a graduate of the 205th session. Hunton also joins his father, who was in the 222nd session of the FBI National Academy. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
This graduating class consisted of 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement from 25 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
“It was a great experience. The training was relevant and timely for issues being faced by law enforcement today and in the future,” Hunton said. “I enjoyed meeting and getting to know my fellow students.”
“The students are what made it such a memorable time,” he said. “Meeting and talking to officers from all over the world was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Hunton is a 19-year veteran of FCPD. He is commander of the Floyd County Bomb Response Team and supervisor of the selective enforcement HEAT unit. He is a Masters-level graduate of the Command College from Columbus State University and is grant manager for the police department.
