The Exchange Club of Rome recognized school STAR students and teachers at its weekly meeting Friday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The STAR program is sponsored locally by the Rome Floyd Chamber in partnership with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation.
"The designation of STAR student is quite an accomplishment as it requires hard work, dedication and commitment," said Ben Murray of the Rome Floyd Chamber in presenting the awards. "These students, without a doubt, are among the rising leaders of the future in our community.”
STAR Students
Noah Wilson Crabbe, Pepperell High School
Diana Bucio-Almaras, Pepperell High School
Lauren Grace Baskin, Unity Christian School
Tiffany Adriel Creel, Unity Christian School
Shiven B Patel, Armuchee High School
Sarah Catherine Jenkins, Coosa High School
System winner: William “Liam” Jakob Marshall, Model High School
System winner: Terry “Quillen Kai” Lee Lynn, Model High School
System winner: Yutong “Mason” Wu, Darlington School
Anna Davidson, Rome High School
STAR Teachers
Joe Knight III, Pepperell High School
Michael Bright, Pepperell High School
Mary Holcomb, Unity Christian School
Melanie Thornbury, Unity Christian School
Kevin Van Der Horn, Floyd County College and Career Academy
Margaret Garrett, retired - Coosa Middle School
System winner: Kristi Sutton, Model Middle School
System winner: Robina Gallagher, Model High School
System winner: Barbara Kuckhoff, Darlington School
Kelly Goldin, Rome High School
