STAR students and teachers

The Exchange Club of Rome recognized school STAR students and teachers at its weekly meeting Friday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.

 Contributed

The Exchange Club of Rome recognized school STAR students and teachers at its weekly meeting Friday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. 

The STAR program is sponsored locally by the Rome Floyd Chamber in partnership with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation.

"The designation of STAR student is quite an accomplishment as it requires hard work, dedication and commitment," said Ben Murray of the Rome Floyd Chamber in presenting the awards. "These students, without a doubt, are among the rising leaders of the future in our community.”

STAR Students

Noah Wilson Crabbe, Pepperell High School

Diana Bucio-Almaras, Pepperell High School

Lauren Grace Baskin, Unity Christian School

Tiffany Adriel Creel, Unity Christian School

Shiven B Patel, Armuchee High School

Sarah Catherine Jenkins, Coosa High School

System winner: William “Liam” Jakob Marshall, Model High School

System winner: Terry “Quillen Kai” Lee Lynn, Model High School

System winner: Yutong “Mason” Wu, Darlington School

Anna Davidson, Rome High School 

STAR Teachers

Joe Knight III, Pepperell High School

Michael Bright, Pepperell High School

Mary Holcomb, Unity Christian School

Melanie Thornbury, Unity Christian School

Kevin Van Der Horn, Floyd County College and Career Academy

Margaret Garrett, retired - Coosa Middle School

System winner: Kristi Sutton, Model Middle School

System winner: Robina Gallagher, Model High School

System winner: Barbara Kuckhoff, Darlington School

Kelly Goldin, Rome High School

