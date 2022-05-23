Exchange Club of Rome recognizes area first responders

The Exchange Club of Rome recognized the following first responders recently. (From left) Tony Boston, Rome Police Department; Keith Sheffield, Rome-Floyd Fire Department; Abigail Wilkes, Department of Community Supervision; Todd Pelanak, Floyd County Police Department; Harrison Dupree, Floyd County Sheriff's Office; David Young, Advent Health Redmond; Greg Goedert, Atrium Health Floyd; Michael Mosley, Georgia State Patrol and Matt Sanders, Georgia State Patrol.
The Exchange Club of Rome recently held an appreciation luncheon for area first responders and awarded plaques to individuals nominated by the leadership of eight local agencies.
Assistant Police Chief for Rome Police Department and Exchange Club member Debbie Burnett, in introducing one of the recipients, said, "the mission of a public servant is to help one person every day."
Club members were told over and over again by the representatives of the eight agencies whose employees were honored that their honorees do just that and more.
While some of the recipients were recognized by their departments for specific acts of kindness, courage, or selflessness, by and large those introducing these individuals spoke of their character, kindness, helpful attitudes and love for their community and their coworkers.