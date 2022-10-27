The Euharlee Police Department has been awarded state certification by the Georgia Police Accreditation Coalition and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
“We started working towards State Certification immediately after I was hired in 2019. We examined the agency thoroughly, and policy wise we wiped the slate clean and started from scratch," Euharlee Police Chief Chief Jody Matthews stated. "We put in place a standard operating procedures manual and policies that raised the bar in the way we conduct business, and continually monitor our progress and adherence to those policies and procedures. We rebuilt the way the agency operates and at the same time changed the way we interact and involve ourselves with the community, communicate, and work to build trust. We are more transparent and accountable in all areas including use of force, professional standards, fiscal accountability, training, patrol function, and investigative function, among others.”
The Euharlee Police Department is amongst 137 Law Enforcement agencies in the State of Georgia to obtain State Certification, out of approximately 630 Law Enforcement agencies.
“Obtaining State Certification wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff," Matthews stated. "The men and women that serve this great community, truly care about this profession and the service we provide, and we strive to be a better department and be better servants every day. Everyone who works at the Euharlee Police Department pitched in and we went from scratch to a state certified agency in just three short years. I couldn’t be prouder of them for this achievement and the work they do every day to make the City of Euharlee better.”
The Euharlee Police Department will be presented with a plaque by representatives from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the City of Euharlee Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend the presentation, and celebration to follow.