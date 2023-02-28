River City Bank is pleased to welcome Ella Givens as marketing and community relations manager. In this role, Ella will support the strategic marketing initiatives for River City Bank through digital and print media, as well as community and public relations.
“I am excited to have Ella join our River City Bank team,” said Jennifer Selman, senior vice president and director of marketing. “She is a strategic thinker and is highly collaborative, which makes her a great cultural fit.”
A Rome native, Ella has a passion for people and is active in our local community. She is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber’s Young Professionals and enjoys volunteering with local civic and non-profit organizations.
Jamie Tallent, president and CEO, stated, “We are delighted that Ella has joined our team here at River City Bank. She is an excellent addition to our company. Ella will be an integral part of our marketing team and the timing of her hire is planned precisely with our continued expansion efforts across North Georgia.”
Ella attended The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing. In her free time, she enjoys art, home improvement projects, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.