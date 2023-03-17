Drew Dempsey is named assistant VP at Atrium Health Floyd

Drew Dempsey has been named assistant vice president of strategy, planning and medical group operations at Atrium Health Floyd.
A Floyd teammate since 2009, Dempsey has served in a variety of management roles including Physician Billing, Family Medicine Residency, Information Services and Technology, Project Management and Strategic Planning. Most recently, he served as director of Strategic Planning and Primary Care Operations.
“Drew is an integral part of our leadership team at Atrium Health Floyd,” said Matt Gorman, vice president of corporate and network services. “His thought leadership and broad-ranging expertise have contributed to numerous successes over his 14 years here. Most recently, Drew has led significant growth in our specialty clinics while also working to integrate our local Strategic Planning team into Atrium Health’s enterprise structure. In his new role, Drew will continue this work at Floyd and will expand our strategy team’s partnerships across the region. Drew is well-deserving of this recognition, and I’m pleased to join with many others to celebrate his success.”
Dempsey earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Shorter University. He received his Master of Business Administration from Berry College. He is a Lean Six Sigma certified Green Belt, a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development.
He is married to Kristen Dempsey, who also works for Atrium Health Floyd, and the father of four children. In his leisure time, he enjoys cooking, reading and spending time with his family.