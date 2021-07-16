Taiwanna Brown-Bolds, M.D., has joined Floyd Primary Care. She is seeing patients at Rome Internal Medicine, 123 Three Rivers Dr.
Brown-Bolds specializes in internal medicine and treats patients from 18 years of age to senior citizens. She has an interest in treating women’s health, diabetes, hypertension, anxiety and depression as well as focusing on overall health maintenance.
She received her Doctor of Medicine from the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and completed her internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from the University of Georgia in Athens.
She previously practiced at Internal Medicine & Wellness Center of Georgia in Winder.
Brown-Bolds is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and is an associate minister at Double Springs Baptist Church in Conyers.