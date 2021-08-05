John Beckner, M.D., has joined Floyd Outpatient Behavioral Health and is now seeing patients at 304 Shorter Ave., Suite 104, in Rome.
Dr. Beckner treats adult patients of all ages with an emphasis on senior adults and mood and thought disorders.
He received his Doctor of Medicine from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio, where he also graduated from the psychiatry residency program. He was a chief resident for one year.
Beckner is board certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a member of the American Psychiatric Association.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Prior to joining Floyd, Beckner served as the medical director of Hamilton Healthcare Behavioral Health Department in Dalton. He previously treated patients at Floyd Behavioral Health from 2011 to 2014.