Ophthalmologist Britton Carter, MD, joined the Harbin Clinic Eye Center in Rome and began seeing patients Monday.
Carter brings 25 years of experience and an eagerness to provide comprehensive eye care to his patients.
Ophthalmologists are medical professionals who specialize in complete eye and vision care. Carter has built a reputation as an exceptional cataract surgeon and has treated various eye diseases throughout his career.
“My main goal is to help people see better,” Carter said. “It’s very rewarding to watch your patients’ eyesight improve by working collaboratively and finding the best treatment plan.”
Carter said he is passionate about providing best-in-class care to his patients throughout every stage of their health journey and developing a clear plan for better vision.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Carter join our practice,” said Dr. David Herren. “He brings valuable experience and an understanding of the Harbin Clinic philosophy of caring completely for our patients.”
The Harbin Clinic Eye Center cares for the structure and function of the eye, offering routine eye exams, disease management and advanced surgical care.
Carter is a new face to the Harbin Clinic Eye Center but has deep ties to the northwest Georgia community. He and his wife, Amy Harbin Gilbert, great-granddaughter of Dr. William P. Harbin, look forward to making Rome home. When not in the clinic, Dr. Carter enjoys fishing, hiking and spending time outdoors.
Carter received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he completed his residency at The Eye Foundation Hospital. He also served as president of the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology.
Rome News-Tribune’s Hometown is looking for some good news. Send submissions to Executive Editor John Bailey by calling 706-290-2282 or by email at romenewstribune@RN-T.com.