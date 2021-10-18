David Mathis has joined the board of directors of TRED Rome Floyd Inc., a local trails advocacy nonprofit.
Mathis recently retired after 30 years at Georgia Highlands College as the director of athletics and manager of the Kinesiology and Wellness program.
He was the tournament director for the Georgia High School Association invitational, regional, and state basketball tournaments held at GHC each year, which raised over $170,000 for nontraditional student scholarships.
Over the years, Mathis has been recognized for his service to GHC and numerous other organizations, including as Floyd County School’s Business Partner of the Year in 2005 and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority Horace Anthony Volunteer in 2012. In 2019 he was inducted into the Rome-Floyd County Sports Hall of Fame and was named a Heart of the Community award recipient.
Mathis chairs the Rome-Floyd County Litter and Blight Task Force and the Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority. He is married and has three grown children.
Mathis joins current TRED board members Harry Brock, Steve Gunther, Jim Hunter, Strom Mull and Mark Webb.