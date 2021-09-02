Beth Pollard, Darlington's assistant head of school for finance of operations, was selected to join the National Business Officers Association and Mid-South Independent School Business Officers boards of directors this summer.
"It is an honor to be selected to serve on both of these boards," said Pollard. "I’m excited to lend my experience to fulfilling the missions of both NBOA and MISBO. Being on both boards at the same time provides a unique prospective on how to support independent school professionals and operations. I personally have benefited in many ways from both associations and am thankful for the opportunity to serve."
NBOA is the only national nonprofit membership association focused exclusively on supporting independent school business officers and business operations staff while fostering financial and operational excellence among independent PK-12 schools. The NBOA Board, comprising of business officers, heads of school and representatives from the business partner community, addresses the strategic and fiduciary needs of the association.
MISBO is an association that supports the business officers and independent school operations at more than 340 schools in 21 states throughout the United States.
Pollard was named Darlington's assistant head of school for business and operations in 2016, overseeing the Business Office as well as facilities services, dining services, and other revenue-generating functions. She has worked in Darlington's Business Office since 2006, serving as controller for six years and then as chief financial officer from 2011 to 2016. A Certified Public Accountant, Beth holds a B.S. from Clemson University.
Locally, Pollard serves on the boards of directors for the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA and Rome Area Council for the Arts.