The following college scholarships were reported to the College Guidance Office between April 1 and May 1:
Luke Lewis has earned an $8,000 Charter Scholarship from the University of Georgia; a $60,000 Volunteer Scholarship from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; a $96,000 UA Scholar Scholarship from the University of Alabama; and a $2,000 Academic Scholarship and an $18,000 Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship from Clemson University. He is the son of Angie and Jon Lewis of Rome.
Tate Roberts has earned a $66,000 Academic Presidential Scholarship from Auburn University, an $88,000 President's Scholarship from the University of Miami, and an $88,000 Faculty Scholarship from Texas Christian University. He is the son of Scarlet and David Roberts of Rome.