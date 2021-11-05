Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Amelia Whitefield
Anne Marie Wright
Amelia Whitefield and Anne Marie Wright, Darlington Upper School students, were awarded a combined total of $220,000 in scholarships.
Amelia Whitefield has earned a $124,000 Prestigious Merit Scholarship from Jacksonville University. She is the daughter of Lauren and Chad Whitefield of Rome.
Anne Marie Wright has earned a $12,000 Crescent City Scholarship and an $84,000 Dean's Scholarship from Loyola University New Orleans. She is the daughter of Drs. Bridget and Michael Wright of Macon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription