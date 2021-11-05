Amelia Whitefield and Anne Marie Wright, Darlington Upper School students, were awarded a combined total of $220,000 in scholarships.

Amelia Whitefield has earned a $124,000 Prestigious Merit Scholarship from Jacksonville University. She is the daughter of Lauren and Chad Whitefield of Rome.

Anne Marie Wright has earned a $12,000 Crescent City Scholarship and an $84,000 Dean's Scholarship from Loyola University New Orleans. She is the daughter of Drs. Bridget and Michael Wright of Macon.

