Darlington has nominated 11 students for the Governor's Honors Program.
"We are proud of all of our students who expressed interest in GHP and went through our interview process," said Chad Woods, director of Darlington's Upper School. "Darlington's 11 nominees will now apply for admission into the program. From those applications, GHP will select semifinalists to invite for interviews before choosing the final list of participants. We wish our nominees the best of luck as they move through the next steps."
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for high school sophomores and juniors offering instruction that is significantly different from the typical classroom. It's designed to provide academic, cultural, and social enrichment for the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
The 11 nominated students are: Kathryn Wilson, Communicative Arts; Seidy Pichardo, Theatre Performance; Kathleen Hwang, Visual Arts; Angeline Myrie, Social Studies; Aiden Parsa, Mathematics; Orafiri Koko, Social Studies; Brecken Laliberte, Social Studies; Oscar Jin, Mathematics; J.R. Johnson, Computer Science; Asa Shepard, Engineering: Mechanical/Electrical; and Yan Santiago, Music: Woodwind.
GHP is held in mid-summer on a college or university campus. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.