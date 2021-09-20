Darlington named Apple Distinguished School for the third time

For the third time since 2016, Apple has named Darlington an Apple Distinguished School, recognizing the school for its commitment to teaching students technology skills to solve real-world problems as an integrated part of its curriculum.
This new three-year designation required a rigorous review process to determine continued growth and commitment to this program and extends Darlington’s designation until 2024.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.
“We are thrilled to receive this honor again for the next three years, and to share this accomplishment with our wonderful teachers and students. It is only possible because of the great work they are doing,” said Beth Wardlaw, technology integration coordinator. “The process of becoming an Apple Distinguished School has become much more rigorous as Apple looks beyond just the software and hardware, but how our school is using technology in an innovative and creative way. For our renewal, we were able to share what our students and teachers are doing on a daily basis.”
“The application called for us to share our story in a two-page format,” she continued. “We focused on Darlington’s vision for technology and innovation, creative teaching and innovative learning, creative environment with unique learning spaces for critical thinking and collaboration, results and successes over the past six years as an Apple Distinguished School, and expansive professional development program.”
The selection of Darlington as an Apple Distinguished School highlights the school’s success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment. With this designation, Darlington will also become a host for school visits where other schools from across the country will have an opportunity to come see the innovative ways Darlington is using technology and Apple products.
“Darlington has worked with teachers, students, and parents over the years to develop a philosophy of technology integration that supports the school’s mission,” said Stefan Eady, assistant head of school for academic affairs. “While Apple’s affirmation of our continued dedication to our unique technology integration program is important, I am more excited about future opportunities that we are now working with Apple to develop for our students. This will allow us to continue improving the student experience in this area over the next three years.”