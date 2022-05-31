Darlington's Board of Trustees elected three members during their May meeting: Dwight Hutchins, Thomas Bethel and Amanda Wood.
Hutchins is a managing partner at Accenture, an international company that specializes in information technology services and consulting. He was recently reelected to serve as chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore for a fourth term.
This is Hutchins' third time being elected to Darlington's Board of Trustees. He previously served from 2005-2007 and again in 2013 before moving overseas. He also served on the Board of Visitors from 2003-2010. After Darlington, Hutchins earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, an M.B.A. from Northwestern University and an M.P.A. from Harvard University. He and his wife, Maria Castillo-Ruiz, and daughter, Belen, will be returning to the United States this fall at the conclusion of their time in Singapore.
"I am thrilled to have Dwight rejoin our Board of Trustees," said Head of School Brent Bell. "He is a world-class strategic thinker with a unique Darlington experience. We are excited to welcome him home."
Bethel is the senior vice president of commercial banking at Truist in Atlanta. Prior to his work at Truist, he served as senior vice president of commercial banking at BBVA Compass and Bank of America.
Bethel previously served on the Board of Trustees at Pace Academy, where he was very involved with the academy's "Aim High" Campaign that raised $32 million for a new upper school building. He is also a former member of the Reinhardt University Board of Trustees. While Bethel did not attend Darlington himself, many of his family members did, including his grandfather, Wilbur A. Bethel, a life trustee. He holds a B.S. in finance from Auburn University. He and his wife, Jenny, have two daughters, Kate and Margaret, and a son, Thomas.
"Tom has already contributed great energy and expertise to Darlington in his time as a parent here," said Bell. "His vast experience in banking and with a variety of educational institutions have already proven helpful to the school. He is a thoughtful, big-picture thinker who will continue to give great guidance in our efforts for continual improvement."
Wood is a former educator with an impressive teaching career, who is now a stay-at-home mom for her three daughters. She and her husband, Kevin, are boarding alumni of Darlington, and her father-in-law, Leonard, is a former member of the Board of Trustees.
Because of her background in education, she and her husband are passionate about supporting educators through her new role on the Board of Trustees and philanthropic giving. Wood and her family live in Smyrna.
"I have been impressed with Amanda's background as an educator since spending time with her during Leadership Darlington in 2017," said Bell. "She, too, has an amazing Darlington story, and her passion for the education of today's children will help us remain focused on what our students need for their future."
Retiring trustees include Dr. Bob Hortman, Dr. Matt Mumber, Dr. Clemontene Slack and Ed Watters.