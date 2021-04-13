The Club for Growth Foundation welcomed its incoming 2021 class of fellows, including Rome's Dr. John Cowan.
The Foundation’s fellowship program was established in 2020 with the goal of creating a national network of conservative leaders who are dedicated to educating the public about economic freedom and limited government.
“Once again the Club for Growth Foundation has an outstanding class of people in its fellowship program,” said Club for Growth Foundation President David McIntosh. “We have 36 men and women who are strong conservative leaders in their communities. They come from all across the country and from all walks of life. From state lawmakers and city councilmen to business leaders and military veterans, we have liberty-minded people who are concerned about the direction our country is going in. They are ready to engage the public about the virtues of free markets and a constitutionally limited government. We’re excited to have them on board.”
John Cowan is a board-certified neurosurgeon with the Harbin Clinic and is the Georgia Chair for US Term Limits and the president of the Georgia Neurosurgical Society.
Cowan is married with four children. He is past-president of the Rome Area Medical Society and on the boards of the Community Foundation of Greater Rome, the Rome/Floyd Chamber of Commerce, and Harbin Properties. He is a proud member of Rome Rotary Club.