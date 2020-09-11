Coosa Valley Credit Union wins national marketing awards

Coosa Valley Credit Union was recently honored with four MAC awards in the marketing, advertising, branding and community engagement categories from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions.
CVCU received Gold level awards for culture/internal branding, community engagement and video marketing and a Bronze level award for outdoor advertising.
“It’s an honor to be recognized among our peers who all do such incredible work in the industry. Coosa Valley Credit Union has made great strides with our brand and elevating market awareness, affinity, member loyalty and penetration in a highly-competitive market,” said Stephanie Graves, vice president of marketing for Coosa Valley Credit Union.
The Marketing Association of Credit Unions usually celebrates its MAC Awards at an annual conference, but this year, due to the pandemic, announced winners in 21 categories through a virtual awards ceremony. For more information on the MAC Awards or to view the entire list of winners, visit http://www.macnetwork.org/awards/.