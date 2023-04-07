Congressional Essay Contest winner honored by National Society of The Colonial Dames of America

Chase Vaughn, a junior at Unity Christian School at the Coosa Country Club, was honored by the Rome Town Committee of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America for winning the Congressional Essay Contest sponsored by the group.
The Rome Town Committee of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America hosted guest speaker was Chase Vaughn, a junior at Unity Christian School at the Coosa Country Club. Chase was honored because he is a National winner in the Congressional Essay Contest sponsored by the NSCDA.
The Congressional Essay Contest is offered to all high school students across the United States. The students are assigned an essay topic which is judged locally as well as at the National level. This year there were 60 essays submitted from Georgia. Chase’s along with three others were chosen as National winners from Georgia. As a National winner, Chase will go to Washington D.C. for a week in June along with 55 other essay winners where he will attend the Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar. His trip will include fully paid tuition and travel, two meals a day plus a per diem, university campus housing, access to museums, government offices, and memorable tours. Chase was supported and encouraged by his teacher, Mary Holcombe.