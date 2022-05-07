Four nonprofits were recognized and awarded funding from the Community Foundation for Greater Rome at a ceremony last month.
Greater Rome Impact Grants were awarded to programs at ESP, Restoration Rome, and the Davies Shelters and the First Christian Heritage Grant was awarded to Summit Quest.
“While much of the Community Foundation’s giving is designated for a particular organization or cause, our annual grant competition is the cornerstone of our mission of empowering donors and nonprofits to make a bigger impact in Rome,” said executive director Ashley Garner. Garner adds that both the Impact Grant and the First Christian Grant are open to a wide range of nonprofits and focus on innovative programs in our community.
Greater Rome Impact Grant recipient ESP will be utilizing funds to expand ESP Rome 360, their after-school and weekend enrichment programs for individuals with disabilities. Using a recreational therapy model, ESP works to meet social and healthy living needs by offering arts and crafts, music therapy, fitness, swim, and other opportunities.
Restoration Rome will use their Greater Rome Impact Grant to purchase equipment and furniture for the Wellness Center at Restoration Rome. The Wellness Center will be a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing affordable primary, dental, and behavioral healthcare on-site. The Wellness Center has been specially designed to meet the needs of foster families supported by Restoration Rome.
The Davies Shelters will be able to offer free counseling sessions for guests at their homeless shelters thanks to the Greater Rome Impact Fund. Executive director Devon Smyth says, “We know that mental health can be a major barrier for folks experiencing homelessness. Having the ability to offer counseling free of charge for our guests means that they will be able to get on their feet so much faster.”
The First Christian Heritage Fund was created by members of First Christian Church when it closed in 2018. This year’s First Christian Heritage Grant was awarded to Summit Quest to provide transportation to treatment visits for cancer patients.
“These projects and organizations are a great example of this community’s generosity and commitment to making an impact in people’s lives,” said Community Foundation board chair Scott Smith.
Potential donors can learn more about the Community Foundation for Greater Rome by visiting www.cffgr.org or contacting Ashley Garner at agarner@cffgr.org or 706-728-3453.
