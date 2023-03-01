Johnny Clavijo has been named to the TRED board of directors. He and his wife, Penny, moved to Rome in 2021 and reside Downtown.
Clavijo became interested in the various trails and parks in Rome while riding and hiking the trails at Berry College and downtown Rome. At the same time, their son, Parker, attended Berry College. Clavijo has always been involved with outdoor sports and activities: soccer, running, cycling, disc golf, and tennis. He values and enjoys being actively engaged in and using his creative talents to support community events, especially ones that foster a love of and betterment of the community.
Professionally, Clavijo serves as the VP of Production and Technology with the Marbury Creative Group, where he is known as “the problem solver” of the group, both visually and technologically. Johnny started his career at Genigraphics with a joint venture called PowerPoint. He then spent over two decades in agencies and marketing strategy, including WebMD, where he developed a love for design details.
Clavijo’s talent and expertise in design drew TRED’s attention, and he has been actively involved in designing and is currently involved with creating marketing and promotional materials for TRED.
Clavijo joins fellow board members Harry Brock, Steve Gunther, Jim Hunter, David Mathis, Julie Smith, and Mark Webb. Founded in 2012, TRED’s mission is to TRED's mission is to enhance the community's quality of life and economic development through an accessible, multi-use trail system that promotes alternative, eco-friendly, recreation and transportation opportunities.