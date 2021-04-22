Cicely Thomas, nutrition service director for the Northwest Georgia Public Health District, has been appointed to the Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Dietitians, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Thomas has worked as a public health administrator and educator for 20 years, specializing in community nutrition, education, and outreach. She also has worked as a clinical dietician in various healthcare settings.
After graduating from Georgia Southern University in 1999, she went on to earn her masters at the University of Georgia and is currently working on her Doctor of Clinical Nutrition at the University of North Carolina.
Thomas is the diversity liaison for the Georgia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and is involved in numerous professional advisory boards. She is a mother of four and resides in Bartow County.