Sheriff Jeff Shaver in Cherokee County, Alabama, announced four promotions in his agency.
Cpl. Will Bailey was promoted to investigator; Deputy Daniel Holcomb and Deputy Kyle Newton were promoted to the rank of corporal; and Reserve Deputy Garry Thompson was promoted to corporal of reserves.
"Each of them play an important role at the sheriff's office and are very dedicated to professional public safety in Cherokee County," Shaver said in a release. "We are very fortunate to have them as part of the sheriff's office team."
Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, Lt. Bo Jolly, and Chief Investigator Tony Monroy held the promotion ceremony Thursday inside the County Commission chambers before the families of each newly promoted individual.
The promotional interviews were hel in March before a panel of sheriff's office leadership staff.