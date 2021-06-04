Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. announced Friday that Luke Chaffin has joined the real estate brokerage as its first director of marketing. As such, he will oversee and lead media and public relations, communications, strategic marketing and community-based initiatives. Chaffin joined TTW after having spent several years at Mohawk Flooring North America, most recently serving as public relations and communications manager for the manufacturer’s commercial and sustainability divisions.
“The addition of Luke to our team reflects our focus on better telling our story as a business and as a community partner,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “As we approach our 50th year as Toles, Temple & Wright, we are thrilled to be able to grow our team across multiple roles and functions, and are very excited to welcome Luke as one of the newest members of our family.”
Chaffin is a native of Douglas County and relocated to Rome from the Atlanta area in 2009. He is a graduate of Georgia State University and holds a degree in journalism with a concentration in telecommunications. His passion for the Rome-Floyd County area and curating stories that highlight quality of life first came into focus when he was employed as the special projects coordinator for the Greater Rome Convention & Visitors Bureau. Before joining the marketing organization at Mohawk, Chaffin served as the content manager for Darlington School’s Communication Office, where he managed social media and wrote news and feature stories for the school’s website and quarterly magazine.
Chaffin is a member of Rome First United Methodist Church and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves on the steering committee of the North Georgia Animal Partnership. His volunteer experience includes the Free Clinic of Rome (now Faith and Deeds), Rome Area Council for the Arts, Rome Area Heritage Foundation, Downtown Development Authority, Historic Preservation Commission, and the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia’s Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge. In 2016, Chaffin was recognized by the Heart of the Community Foundation as its Young Heart honoree.