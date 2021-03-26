Reece Bryant has joined Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. as one of the company’s newest sales associates.
The Rome native first became familiar with real estate as a young boy observing his grandmother, now TTW colleague, Kathie Marable. Bryant is a 2011 graduate of Unity Christian School, where he became the first student in its history to receive an athletic scholarship. Bryant attended Point University, where he started as a freshman slot receiver on the football team and majored in biology. He later served in the U.S. Army, graduating from the Fort Benning School of the Infantry and the Maneuver Center of Excellence. He was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado and was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, serving as a rifleman, grenadier and “SAW” machine gunner. Bryant rose through the ranks and eventually served as a fire team leader in various training exercises, ultimately ending his time in service as an E-4 specialist.
He and his wife, Jacklyn, are the parents of Braylon, Brodye, Jasmine, Bryce, Baron and Magnolia Grace. Bryant is a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ and enjoys volunteering as a baseball and T-ball coach for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority. He is also a member of Coosa Valley Trout Unlimited, and enjoys fishing the local rivers, lakes and streams in his free time. In addition to his community involvement, Reece Bryant is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.