Bob Brinson, King Askew, Bob Berry and Andy Davis were honored as Georgia Super Lawyers, and Lee Carter was recognized as a Georgia Rising Star.
This marks the 19th time that Brinson has been recognized as a Super Lawyer, the 18th time for Berry, and the 17th time for Askew and Davis. Carter has been recognized as a Rising Star for four years.
Brinson, Davis, and Carter were recognized in the Business Litigation category, while Askew was recognized for his work in Business/Corporate Law and Berry for his practice in Healthcare Law.
Super Lawyers is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.
Super Lawyers is an exclusive list with only 5 percent of the state’s lawyers meeting the criteria for inclusion in the magazines’ listing. Only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Georgia make the Rising Stars list.
Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys in its publication, which is distributed to attorneys throughout Georgia and ABA-accredited law school libraries. It is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country, including Atlanta Magazine.
Founded in 1975 in Rome, Brinson Askew Berry represents individuals and local, regional and national businesses throughout North Georgia and metro Atlanta. For more: brinson-askew.com or 706-291-8853.