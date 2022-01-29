Donna Thompson Braden, a marketing and communications professional with more than 25 years experience, has been named director of Marketing, Communications and Consumer for Atrium Health Floyd.
Braden will oversee the daily operations of the MCC team for Atrium Health Floyd, which covers Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Polk Medical Center in Cedartown and Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama, as well as the organization’s primary care and urgent care network, ancillary and outpatient services. She replaces Haley Walker, who is leaving the organization to pursue other interests.
An Atrium Health Floyd teammate for 25 years, Braden previously served as assistant director of public relations at Floyd. She has extensive experience in brand management, vendor relationship development, media placement, event planning, graphic design, writing, photography and creative videography.
Prior to joining Floyd, she worked as a reporter and feature writer for the Dalton Daily Citizen-News, in Dalton, Georgia.
Braden is a native of Douglas. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Berry College. She completed an internship with Ketchum Public Relations in Atlanta, serving on a team that promoted national client accounts at the 1996 Summer Olympics.
She is a past president and a current board member of the Georgia Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations, which recognized her in 2014 and 2018 for outstanding leadership and service.
She and her husband, Chad, live in Rome. They have one son, Carson. She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and serves on the advisory board for St. Mary’s Catholic School.
