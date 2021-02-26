The Berry College student newspaper, Campus Carrier, won 13 awards for journalism excellence in the 2020 Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The newspaper received the third-place award for general excellence in its division. The awards were announced via an awards ceremony on video.
“I am really excited that the Carrier is recognized as one of the the best college newspapers in the state,” said Taylor Corley, a junior from Denver, Colo., who serves as editor in chief of the newspaper. “We do our best to serve the Berry community with accurate, meaningful and compelling coverage each week.”
The Campus Carrier staff also placed in other categories in the Senior B Division, which includes all four-year Georgia colleges and universities with enrollments under 8,000.
In overall categories the awards included:
- Third place – General Excellence
- First place – Layout and Design Excellence
- First place – General Advertising Excellence
- Second place – Best Campus Community Service – Features
- Second place – Best Campus Community Service – Sports
- Second place – Best Campus Community Service – Editorial Excellence
Individual awards included:
- First Place (Group I) – Best Sports Story – Timothy Belin and Taylor Corley
- First Place (Group II) – Best Feature Story – Jamison Guice and Zander Carver
- First Place (Group I) – Best Entertainment Feature – Kelsee Brady and Jamison Guice
- Third Place (Group I) – Best Entertainment Feature – Taylor Corley
- Third Place(Group I) – Best Editorial or Editorial Series – Mya Sedwick
- Third Place (Group II) – Best Photograph - News – Rette Solomon
- Third Place (Group II) – Best Photograph - Editorial/Feature – Claire Voltarel
“Ultimately, providing our staff with a great learning opportunity and dynamic work experience is reward enough,” said Corley. “These awards represent the excellence that we strive for each day.”
The Campus Carrier is published weekly for the students, faculty and staff of Berry College.