Berry students complete Academic Community Engagement course with Floyd County CASA
Berry College students enrolled in Melissa Clark’s Marketing and Communications course teamed up with Floyd County CASA to complete their Academic Community Engagement course.
Five teams of students created five different marketing pieces including video, social media, business cards, fundraiser with press release and website. Team four scored above all other teams.
Those pictured from left to right are CASA Director Sue Lagermann, Advocacy Coordinator Amy Markwald, students Megan Michel, Steven Moore, Anthea Phitides and Brady Baxter, Recruitment Coordinator Lynne Barton and Volunteer Coordinator Linda Sipp.