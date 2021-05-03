Berry College senior Taylor Blaylock has received a Fulbright grant to teach English in Taiwan during the 2021-22 academic year.
Blaylock has worked as a teacher’s assistant at the Berry College Child Development Center and as an associate at School Aged Child Care in Tennessee, where she will work during the summer prior to her departure to Taiwan in August.
She said she admires Taiwan’s successful educational system and looks forward to learning Mandarin. She hopes to visit China, South Korea, and Japan during her time in Taiwan.
The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 with the intention to promote international good will through the exchange of students in the fields of education, culture, and science. It is the largest US exchange program and currently awards approximately 2,200 grants annually in all fields of study. Fulbright operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.
Blaylock -- whose major is elementary education with minors in applied behavior analysis and teaching English as a foreign language -- graduates this month.
She has received a number of academic scholarships during her time at Berry and is a member of the college's swim and dive team. She has been on the Dean’s List since 2017 and on the Athletic Academic Honor Roll since 2018.
Upon her return to the U.S., Blaylock intends to teach at an elementary school and obtain a master’s degree in education. She is the sixth Berry College student to earn a Fulbright grant since 1991.