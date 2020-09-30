The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that it awarded scholarships in 2020 totaling $503,000.
Berry College student Kerrington Wagner, child of USCG Petty Officer Kerry Wagner from Summerville, is one of the 167 recipients.
The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.
Since the program began in 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships.
“We are honored to provide support to Coast Guard youth who are pursuing their higher education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Our support is only possible because of generous investments from individuals, families and foundations all across the country. When Coast Guard kids receive a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship, they incur less debt, and deepen their engagement with their communities by volunteering, working and interning in their chosen fields of study.”