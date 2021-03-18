The Broadcast Education Association’s Festival of Media Arts recognized Viking Fusion’s “Seth Spins” this month with an award of excellence in the Audio Division’s Specialty Programs and Podcasts category.
“Podcasting has allowed me the opportunity to grow closer with my friends and colleagues, while also helping me to develop my audio production skills,” said Seth Chambliss, creative director of “Seth Spins” and a senior Communication major from Chickamauga.
“Seth Spins” is the first podcast from Viking Fusion that has been recognized in competition.
Over 1,300 student and faculty pieces were submitted in this year's competition, with about 300 entries recognized. The winners were announced during a virtual event on March 1 and 2.
“I’m really proud that our work is reaching new heights and new audiences, especially with our podcasting,” said Zoe Robinson, executive director of Viking Fusion and junior Communication major from Cumming. “It was something that really started booming when I was the production supervisor, and I’m glad that it’s continuing to grow.”
Other schools recognized in this category include Arizona State University, Linfield University and West Virginia University.
Viking Fusion is a student-run multimedia website that serves the Department of Communication courses as a platform for student productions and seeks to inform and entertain the Berry student community and the larger public.