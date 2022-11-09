College Media Association and College Broadcasters, Inc. recognized Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and literary magazine, Ramifications, in their respective competitions.
Viking Fusion was named “Four-Year TV Station of the Year” in CMA’s Pinnacle Awards, edging Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Northwest Missouri State, Oregon State and Tennessee Tech. Viking Fusion previously was nominated in this category in 2013 and 2016 and also won the award in 2016.
Ramifications garnered third-place honors in CMA’s “Four-Year Literary Magazine of the Year.” Publications from New Jersey City University and Oregon State University earned, respectively, second and first place.
Viking Fusion also placed third for Best House Ad for its “48-Hour Film Challenge.”
Along with the Pinnacle Awards, Viking Fusion’s short film “Harold and Pearl,” about the death of a family member, received third-place recognition in the “Creative Video” category of CMA’s Film and Audio Festival.
CBI’s National Student Production Awards recognized Viking Fusion with fourth place in the “Best Website” category, the site’s sixth nomination in this category.
Viking Fusion’s science fiction and romantic comedy series, “Reality Check,” placed third in CBI’s “Best General Entertainment Program,” for the series’ second episode.
Pinnacle and Film and Audio Festival winners were announced during the National College Media Convention in Washington, D.C., last month. CBI announced its winners at its annual National Student Electronic Media Convention in October in Baltimore.
