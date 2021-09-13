Berry College media students are in the running for several major professional awards slated to be announced in October.
The student-run multimedia website Viking Fusion and Department of Communication students are finalists in the annual competitions of College Broadcasters, Inc. and College Media Association.
CBI National Student Production Awards finalists:
* PSA, “Dangers of Dating,” by filmmaking students.
* Live Sports Broadcast, Berry Football vs. Centre College.
* Live Sports Broadcast, Berry Softball vs. Rhodes College.
CMA Pinnacle Awards finalists:
* Audio Talk/Entertainment Programs, "Martha's Mysteries."
* Audio Slideshow, "Finding faith and recovery through hunting and fishing," by McKenna Lentych.
Winners of CMA Pinnacle Awards will be announced during the ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention set for Oct. 14-17 in New Orleans.
CBI will announce its winners at the annual National Student Electronic Media Convention, Oct. 27-30 in Orlando.
Several works were also finalists in the Southeast Regional Emmy Awards for student productions:
* PSA, "Domestic Violence," by filmmaking students.
* Serious News Report, "Students Protest During Berry's 2020 Mountain Day," by Grace Snell.
* Serious News Report, "The 2020 Freshman Experience: Mental Health," by Madi Rowe.