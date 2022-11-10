The Berry College Marketing and Communications team is one of three finalists for the 2022 American Marketing Association Foundation Higher Education Team Award.
Over the last four years, the Berry marketing team has led comprehensive market research and a rebranding of the college. Under the leadership of Marketing and Communications Vice President Nancy Rewis, the team developed a new brand platform and implemented a multi-channel marketing strategy to increase and diversify enrollment at the institution.
In addition, marketing team members collaborated with enrollment and information technology teams to roll out new marketing software and data analytics.
As a result, Berry grew first-year enrollment by 48% from 2018-21 while also increasing enrollment of students of color by 90%. In addition, the college increased overall awareness in Atlanta, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida.
In the fall of 2021, Berry enrolled the largest entering freshman class in history of college. And its social media channels have grown between 9% and 43%.
The team is responsible for managing a comprehensive marketing strategy and works across all departments to tell Berry’s story through public relations, digital marketing, creative services, video and photography.
“Our foremost goal is to tell the Berry story and attract outstanding students who will change the world in positive ways for years to come,” Rewis said. “I’m proud of our innovative approach to marketing and what has been accomplished.”
The Higher Education Marketer of the Year Award honors extraordinary leadership and achievement in the field of higher education marketing. All judges are leaders and experts in the field of higher education marketing with careers as marketing academics, consultants, and practitioners.
