Berry College Dean of Business Joyce Heames has accepted a position to head Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Business.
“It is bittersweet to share that I will be moving to Tennessee this summer. I have accepted the position of Dean for the Jennings Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University. The past seven years in the Campbell School of Business have been a wonderful experience. Berry will forever have a piece of my heart,” Heames said.
Heames will begin at MTSU July 1 and an interim dean will be appointed while Berry College officials plan for a national search.
“Dean Heames has drawn from her vast experience to improve and grow the excellent undergraduate and graduate programs in the Campbell School of Business. I am confident that she will lead the business school at MTSU with grace and effectiveness. We will miss her very much,” said Berry Interim Provost David Slade.
MTSU Provost Mark Byrnes said he’s excited that Heames will be joining MTSU’s academic leadership team this summer.
“Dr. Heames has a wealth of experience in both academia and the business world, and she has long service as a dean and associate dean. I am confident that she is just the right person to continue leading the Jones College forward,” Byrnes said.
Heames, who has been at Berry for seven years, came from West Virginia University where she served as associate dean of innovation, outreach, and engagement for the College of Business & Economics. Prior to that appointment, she was chair of the Department of Management with programs in entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism, international business and business administration. Her academic career started at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
She earned Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration degrees from Samford and earned her Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi.